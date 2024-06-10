Heath is a reserve receiver for the Packers, and he isn't expected to have a prominent role if everyone is healthy. Heath should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2023 as an undrafted rookie, Heath had minimal production behind Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Heath was targeted 24 times and had 15 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown over 13 regular-season games. It's unlikely Heath will have consistent production when everyone is healthy, and if he does perform at a high level then just add Heath off the waiver wire during the season.