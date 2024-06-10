Simply put, Nabers is an elite wide receiver prospect who landed in a very difficult situation for pass catchers. We are united in viewing Nabers as a top-two wide receiver in this rookie class and a top-12 wide receiver in Dynasty, worthy of a draft pick as early as 1.02 in rookie-only drafts. We're less certain what he'll do in 2024 while catching passes from Daniel Jones and/or Drew Lock. Nabers the prospect leaves little room for doubt; he has the size, speed, production, and draft profile of a future star. He just delivered 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns as a 20-year-old in the SEC. We have no doubts about him in the NFL other than his Year 1 situation. If you want Nabers in redraft you may have to reach into Round 5, but we're more comfortable with him in Round 7 or later.