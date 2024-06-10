Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, the 27-year-old Brown will be in the mix for targets from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That sounds amazing but the truth is no single wide receiver has had seven or more targets per game in the two seasons since Tyreek Hill left town. That was even the case when Rashee Rice averaged 6.4 targets per game in 2023 -- and that was with minimal competition at wideout. Rice is still a part of the Chiefs and rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy has joined the team too, plus Travis Kelce is still a priority in the offense, making the receiving room crowded when you include Brown. Make no mistake, there have been stretches in each of the past three seasons where Brown's target volume rose and his Fantasy production was awesome, but those stretches didn't last. Perhaps there will be another stretch for Brown if Rice isn't available to start 2024, but even then there's no guarantee Brown will levitate back to must-start status. Until it's clear that Rice will miss the start of the season, Brown should be viewed as a good bench receiver worth grabbing in Round 8 in full PPR (a half-round later in non-PPR).