The Packers selected Lloyd in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for the No. 2 running back role in Green Bay this season. Lloyd is worth drafting with a late-round pick in redraft leagues, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Josh Jacobs is the starter for the Packers this season, but Lloyd could be the primary backup ahead of AJ Dillon. But no matter where Lloyd is on the depth chart he should have the chance for touches in his rookie campaign. Last year, Lloyd had 116 carries for 820 yards and nine touchdowns at USC, along with 13 catches for 232 yards. He could eventually prove to be Green Bay's running back of the future, and hopefully, he'll be the No. 2 running back for the Packers in 2024. It's not a bad idea to view Lloyd as a lottery ticket should something happen to Jacobs this year.