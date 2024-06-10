At 36 years old, this might be Stafford's last shot at being a quality Fantasy option. His past two seasons have been very up-and-down but he finished 2023 with 23.4 Fantasy points per game in his final seven when both he and his O-line were healthy. He, like Fantasy managers, benefited from the ascension of Puka Nacua, plus he's got supreme confidence in Cooper Kupp. If he can keep that momentum going with a unit that added guard Jonah Jackson to better protect him, then there's potential for another good season. Shootouts in the NFC West would further pad his stats. Best of all, Stafford is nowhere close to being drafted as a top-12 Fantasy passer, making him an outrageous bargain pick as either a late-round backup in one-QB leagues or a sneaky-good No. 2 QB after the first 15 passers in Superflex/two-QB leagues.