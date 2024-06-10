Gesicki joined the Bengals in the offseason and simply being Joe Burrow-adjacent is going to drive up his ADP to some degree. We aren't drafting Gesicki unless it's a tight end premium league and even then we aren't sure Gesicki is going to matter. He hasn't missed a game over the past two seasons and he's earned 97 targets in those 34 games combined. He's also only topped seven yards per target once in his career and fell to a career-low 5.4 last season. The one glimmer of hope for Gesicki is that his arrival coincides with the departure of Tyler Boyd. If Gesicki can play Boyd's role with tight end eligibility, we will be more interested in adding him.