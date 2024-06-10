Sanders was a colossal bust in 2023 after signing a contract that was expected to make him the Panthers' lead back. He finished with just 423 rushing yards and one TD, managed just two weeks in the top 24 at RB and was barely rosterable for the entire second half of the season. Carolina drafted Jonathon Brooks with early draft capital and he is expected to take over lead duties when healthy. If not Brooks, Chuba Hubbard is likely to open camp ahead of Sanders on the depth chart. Sanders is not worth drafting in 2024.