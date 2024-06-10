Mullens is expected to be the No. 3 quarterback in Minnesota this season behind J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold, and Mullens has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Mullens is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. In 2023, Mullens started the final four games for the Vikings and scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in three of those outings. He could be an interesting Fantasy option if he appeared in any games this season, but that would only happen if McCarthy or Darnold suffered an injury. In that scenario, you can just add Mullens off the waiver wire.