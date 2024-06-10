Collins finally broke out in 2023 after flashing signs of it earlier in his career. The combination of C.J. Stroud at quarterback and a Bobby Slowik-designed offensive scheme that allowed him space to operate made the difference in his breakout. The Slowik system is designed to create yards after the catch and Collins had a career year in that metric. He also finished ranked second among all WRs in yards per route run (3.11) -- a sticky year-over-year metric used to project future success. Collins scored the seventh-most Fantasy points per game in 2023, but that number might be difficult to repeat if Tank Dell can play a full season and with the addition of Stefon Diggs. Still, Collins makes for a solid target in Round 3 of your Fantasy drafts.