Mahomes will be one of the first quarterbacks, if not the first quarterback, taken in Fantasy drafts. To some, that could be surprising since he was 10th among passers last season with just 20.9 Fantasy points per game. But others who choose to look forward will acknowledge new Chiefs wide receivers Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy as reasons why Mahomes' numbers could resurge. Both wideouts offer impressive speed and can stretch defenses, perfect for Mahomes to either connect for splash plays or find wide-open options closer to the line of scrimmage. And if Travis Kelce isn't forced to play through injuries like he did last year, Mahomes' receiving corps will be quite strong. Frankly, no elite-tier quarterback saw his situation improve more than Mahomes this offseason, a scary thought for his opponents and a magnificent thought for those who have him in their lineups. Mahomes will be a top-three pick in Superflex/two-QB leagues and among the first few quarterbacks off the board between 20th and 35th overall in one-QB formats.