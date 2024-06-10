If you want a late-round receiver with some upside and minimal downside, consider Johnston. The second-year wideout struggled to make plays as a rookie in Los Angeles' offense, even after a prime opportunity to step up came early in the season. Expecting a bounce-back campaign is made even tougher by the Chargers' anticipated run-heavy approach on offense. Fantasy managers could draft Johnston in the Round 11-plus range and could move on from him pretty quickly if he doesn't produce in the early portion of the season.