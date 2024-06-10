Bateman has been a bust since being a first-round pick in the NFL Draft for Baltimore in 2021, and he only averaged 4.8 PPR points per game in 2023. That said, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is counting on Bateman to "take a big step" forward in 2024, and he could be worth a late-round flier in the majority of leagues. In Bateman's favor is the departure of Odell Beckham Jr., who was second on the team in 2023 with 64 targets. But with Zay Flowers expected to improve in Year 2, along with Mark Andrews healthy and the addition of Derrick Henry, it could be tough for Bateman to get enough chances to succeed. He's not a bad player to start the season on your bench to see what happens, but don't be surprised if he's one of the first players you cut for someone off the waiver wire if Bateman fails to produce early in the year.