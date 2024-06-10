The Niners surprised many with the selection of Pearsall in the 2024 draft, but the pick was more about the long-term, not the upcoming season. Pearsall is a tremendous route runner with great hands and a knack for getting open against zone coverage, but he lacks top-end straight-line speed. He produced modest numbers at Arizona State (with Jayden Daniels) and Florida (with Anthony Richardson) but truly broke out in 2023 with nearly 1,000 yards on 65 grabs. His value will rise dramatically when he takes over for either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, but that's not promised this year. Pearsall might be a late-rounder in redraft leagues but figures to go between 10th and 15th overall in pretty much every rookie-only draft.