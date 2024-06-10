Doubs enters this season as the likely No. 3 receiver in Green Bay, and he should be considered a No. 4 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats. In 2023, Doubs was mostly touchdown-dependent for much of his Fantasy production, scoring eight times. He averaged 10.3 PPR points per game but had nine games with 11 or more PPR points. However, only two of those games came when he didn't find the end zone, and he had 12 games with 37 yards or less and just three games with at least five receptions. He got more involved in the playoffs with 10 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in two games, and hopefully, he can build off that performance. That said, the Packers have a crowded receiving corps with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, and Jordan Love loves to spread the ball around. Doubs is a good receiver to have on your bench to open the season, and hopefully the catches and yards match the touchdown production that he scored in 2023.