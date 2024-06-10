Wilson must first beat out Justin Fields for the Steelers starting quarterback job this preseason before having any relevance in Fantasy. The one-time stud has failed to average even 21 Fantasy points per game in each of his past three seasons with a total of 13 outings of 24-plus points in that span. And while he was quite efficient in 2023 with a 66.4% completion rate and a touchdown throw every 17.2 attempts, the Steelers figure to remain run-leaning under new playcaller Arthur Smith, who ranked in the bottom eight in pass attempts per game in each of his past two seasons in Atlanta and four of his five seasons as an offensive coordinator. Wilson's a longshot to ever again put up the numbers he once did, and his playing time is far from guaranteed. That's why Wilson should be avoided in one-QB leagues and isn't even a priority in two-QB formats.