Rattler fell in the 2024 NFL Draft all the way into Day 3 when the Saints finally grabbed him in the fifth round. Rattler has exceptional arm talent and made plays under difficult circumstances at South Carolina (he was pressured on over 40% of his dropbacks in 2023), but he failed to live up to his prospect hype and doesn't offer much upside as a rushing threat at the NFL level. He is not worth rostering unless he gets significant playing time, and he's only worth considering in two-QB rookie-only drafts starting in Round 4.