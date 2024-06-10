The Bengals selected McLachlan in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for a role behind Mike Gesicki this season. McLachlan is not worth drafting in redraft leagues, and he's only a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Cincinnati has a glut of tight ends this season with Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson and fellow rookie Erick All, who is coming back from a torn ACL in October. All projects to have a higher ceiling than McLachlan, so All is the rookie to target in Dynasty leagues. For McLachlan, he could be a surprise player for the Bengals if he gets playing time, and he just had 45 catches for 528 yards and four touchdowns at Arizona in 2023. Keep an eye on him early in the season, and if he starts off the year playing well then just add him off waivers.