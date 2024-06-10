Irwin is back with the Bengals this season, and he'll likely be the No. 5 receiver in Cincinnati behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Jermaine Burton and Andrei Iosivas. Charlie Jones might also be ahead of Irwin on the depth chart, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Irwin had some productive moments in 2023 with 14 PPR points in Week 5 at Arizona and 13.4 PPR points in Week 10 against Houston, but Irwin struggles for targets when everyone is healthy. At best, you can add Irwin off the waiver wire during the season if he earns a bigger role, but don't expect much from him without an injury to any of the other receivers in Cincinnati.