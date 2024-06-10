Kraft is expected to open the season as the No. 2 tight end for the Packers, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He's also dealing with a pectoral injury that will keep him sidelined until the start of training camp. When healthy, Kraft will have to compete with Luke Musgrave for the starting tight end job in Green Bay, but we expect Musgrave to be first on the depth chart. Kraft did well as a rookie in 2023, but he didn't start to produce until Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Week 12 and missed six games. Kraft showed the ability to play at a high level, scoring at least 10.0 PPR points in four of his final five games in the regular season, but he should struggle for playing time when Musgrave is healthy. At best, you can add Kraft off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.