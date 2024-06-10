We expect Robinson to compete to be the second option in the Giants passing game behind Malik Nabers in 2024. In redraft, that means he's worth a pick sometime after Round 12, at best. Robinson has appeared in just 21 of 34 games in his first two years in the league and he's only reached the end zone twice in that span, but on the six occasions that he has received at least seven targets he's averaged 14.4 PPR Fantasy points per game. His skill set could work even better with Malik Nabers drawing all of the attention, but it is hard to believe the Giants will have a passing game that will support multiple pass-catchers. Robinson is more valuable in Dynasty leagues due to his age and the hope that he'll be paired with a better QB in the future.