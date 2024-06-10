There's so much more to Worthy besides his record-setting 40-yard-dash time at the NFL combine, which is why Fantasy managers figure to reach for him on Draft Day. Worthy led Texas in receiving yards each of the past three years and dominated not only downfield but also made things happen on short passes via screens and slants. Worthy is a good route-runner with great agility, but he's lean and figures to struggle with physicality at the NFL level. Truthfully it's catching passes from Patrick Mahomes that makes him attractive, and while rookie receivers have had a tough time adjusting to Andy Reid's offense in the past, we're just one year removed from Rashee Rice thriving as a rookie. Assume Worthy will make it to the Round 8-9 range in redraft leagues unless preseason reports are glowing. He's worth taking then, just as he's worth selecting late in Round 1 in all rookie-only formats.