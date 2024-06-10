Knight will compete for a role in Detroit's backfield this season, but he's not expected to get many touches if everyone is healthy. Knight is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2023, Knight joined the Lions on Sept. 20 after being waived by the Jets at the end of training camp. Knight played in two games and registered 21 yards on four touches. Barring an injury to Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery, we don't expect Knight to get many touches this season. At best, you can add Knight off waivers during the season.