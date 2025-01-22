Jeanty announced Jan. 7 via social media that he has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty will bypass a fourth season of college football and move on to the professional ranks after he distinguished himself as the top running back in the draft class during a stellar junior campaign at Boise State. He finished with 375 carries for 2,595 yards and 29 touchdowns, while also averaging an FBS-best 5.25 yards after contact per attempt (minimum 75 attempts). He's both explosive and elusive, and the only real concern about his draft profile is the massive volume (660 touches) he handled for Boise State over his final two seasons. Even so, he's viewed as a likely first-round pick in the draft, a rare feat for running backs in recent seasons.