With Michael Pittman (back) ruled out, Mitchell is expected to see elevated offensive snaps in Sunday's game against the Bills, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

"He's improving, so looking forward to him playing this week," coach Shane Steichen said of Mitchell. The rookie played a season-low five offensive snaps in last Sunday night's loss to the Vikings, but he's expected to bump up the depth chart alongside Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, though Ashton Dulin will also see playing time as a plus blocker in the run game. Mitchell has big-play ability but has been unable to show it yet in the NFL, having failed to reach 40 receiving yards in any game this season.