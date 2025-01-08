Mitchell failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Jaguars.

Mitchell was a complete non-factor in Sunday's contest, unable to reel in the only pass that came his way. The rookie wideout played just 16 of the Colts' 78 offensive snaps while operating as the No. 4 wide receiver behind Michael Pittman (71), Alec Pierce (64) and Josh Downs (59). Mitchell finished the 2024 campaign with just 23 receptions for 312 yards, failing to find the end zone through 17 games. The 22-year-old will enter the second year of his rookie deal in 2025 as the Colts will likely look to get the young receiver more involved in their offensive attack with more experience within their system.