The Giants activated Gano (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, and he's slated to return to action Sunday versus Carolina, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

This had been the expectation since Gano was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and logged a limited practice that day. The veteran kicker was limited again both Thursday and Friday, setting up his return to action Sunday against the Panthers. Gano has played in just two games this season, going 2-for-2 on field-goal tries in Week 1 against Minnesota before getting hurt on the opening kickoff Week 2 versus Washington. Jude McAtamney took over as New York's placekicker in Week 9 after Greg Joseph (abdomen) landed on IR, and McAtamney remains on the Giants' practice squad as organizational kicking depth.