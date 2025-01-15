The Packers signed Griffin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Griffin was signed as an undrafted free agent by Las Vegas in April, then spent less than two weeks with Cleveland's practice squad in late August and early September. The wideout had been without an NFL organization until Green Bay inked him to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Griffin posted a 50-658-4 receiving with Mississippi State as a senior, and he was an electric kick returner throughout college, averaging 30.8 yards per return with two TDs in that role.