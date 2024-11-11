Schultz recorded three receptions on four targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.
Schultz earned fewer than five targets for only the second time since Week 3, which came as a surprise given the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee). However, Schultz still managed his highest yardage total of the season, primarily thanks to a 32-yard reception early in the third quarter. Though it was a positive performance, Schultz has still managed to top 35 yards in only two games for the campaign.
More News
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Could see increased targets•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Modest output in Week 9 loss•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Sees uptick in production Sunday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: One catch in Week 7 loss•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Eight targets in win•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Season-high six targets in win•