Schultz recorded three receptions on four targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

Schultz earned fewer than five targets for only the second time since Week 3, which came as a surprise given the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee). However, Schultz still managed his highest yardage total of the season, primarily thanks to a 32-yard reception early in the third quarter. Though it was a positive performance, Schultz has still managed to top 35 yards in only two games for the campaign.