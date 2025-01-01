Blackwood stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

The Avalanche have won five straight games, and Blackwood is responsible for four of them. He was able to hold firm in the third period, allowing Colorado to build its lead with a three-goal frame. Blackwood now has an 11-10-3 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 25 appearances between the Avalanche and the Stars. He's won five of his six outings with Colorado, allowing just 11 goals, so he's proving his worth behind a stronger defense. The Avalanche continue their homestand Thursday against the Sabres.