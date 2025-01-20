Blackwood turned aside 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Although Blackwood has been largely successful since joining the Avalanche, he was charged with a second consecutive loss Monday as he wasn't particularly sharp against Minnesota. The 28-year-old has allowed seven goals on 54 shots (.870 save percentage) over his last two starts, and it certainly seems possible that the Avalanche will give him a breather Wednesday against the Jets in order to regroup. If Blackwood sits Wednesday, Scott Wedgewood would presumably draw the start.