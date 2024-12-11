Rantanen recorded a hat trick and added two assists in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

What a way to mark his 600th NHL game. Rantanen snapped a five-game goal drought late in the third period when he put a wrist shot in off Tristan Jarry's right pad to push the score to 2-0. His second came early in the second period and stood as the winner. Rantanen scored a sniper's goal, dropping to one knee for a one-timer from a sharp angle. The third went into an empty net. He's on a three-game, seven-point streak, and he now has 10 career hat tricks. Rantanen leads the Avs with 18 goals and sits in a tie for third in league scoring with 42 points. At this rate, his new contract isn't getting any cheaper.