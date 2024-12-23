Rantanen posted two assists, including one on the power play in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Rantanen set up Cale Makar's first-period goal and also fed Joel Kiviranta on the game-winner at 12:01 of the second. This performance extended Rantanen's point streak to nine games, a span in which he has record four goals and 13 assists. For the season, the superstar winger is up to 52 points -- tied for second in the league with Leon Draisaitl -- while adding 96 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 22 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating over 36 outings.