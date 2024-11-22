Mrazek stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Mrazek missed Tuesday's game against the Ducks due to a personal matter, but he was able to return to the team Wednesday. He turned in one of his best outings of the season Thursday, limiting the Panthers to just a Sam Reinhart goal in the second period. Mrazek has given up no more than three goals in nine straight outings. For the season, he's 6-8-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 14 starts. The Blackhawks' next game is a favorable matinee matchup in Philadelphia on Saturday.