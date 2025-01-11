Mrazek allowed four goals on 27 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek quieted the Avalanche on Wednesday, but he couldn't construct a repeat performance against an ascendant Red Wings team. He's now allowed at least four goals in five of his last seven appearances, losing all five of those instances. Mrazek is down to 8-15-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 25 games. Arvid Soderblom is likely to get the starting nod Saturday at home against the Oilers.