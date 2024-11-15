Donato scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Donato scored against his former team at 3:22 of the third period, ending Joey Daccord's shutout bid. While he's not on the top line as he was earlier in the season, Donato has stayed productive with two goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 28-year-old is up to eight goals this season after scoring 12 in 78 contests in 2023-24. He's added three assists, 39 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances.