Donato logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
Donato helped out on Nick Foligno's second-period tally. With a point in five of the last seven contests, Donato continues to find ways to chip in on offense. The 28-year-old forward is up to 20 points, 78 shots on net, 57 hits, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests. He's on pace for a career year, and while playing in Chicago isn't attractive, Donato's got enough sandpaper in his game to bolster his fantasy value.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Scores goal vs. Washington•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Adds power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Logs power-play assist•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Chips in with helper•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Nets lone goal in loss•