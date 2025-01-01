Neighbours notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic.

Neighbours has earned a helper in each of the last two games after going five contests without a point. That recent slump appears to have cost him his top-six gig -- he's been on the third line and second power-play unit. Neighbours is now at 19 points, 73 shots on net, 94 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 39 outings this season. It's a scoring pace nearly identical to 2023-24, though his point production is more balanced now after he was goal-heavy last year.