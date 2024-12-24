Lindholm scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Lindholm's offense has turned a corner -- he has three goals and two assists over his last five contests. The center's tally in the third period Monday stood as the game-winner. He's up to six goals, 18 points, 55 shots on net, 61 hits, 33 blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 36 outings. Lindholm will try to regain his momentum in a home-and-home set against the Blue Jackets after the holiday break.
