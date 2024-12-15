Zacha scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Zacha, David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie combined for three goals and nine points in the contest. That's good work for one of Boston's top trios. Zacha has five goals and four assists over his last nine contests as he starts to get on track on offense. For the season, the 27-year-old center has eight goals, eight assists, 69 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 32 appearances.