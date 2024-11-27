Caufield produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Caufield set up a Jayden Struble tally in the second period. It's been a little bit of a quiet stretch for Caufield -- he has two goals and four helpers over his last 10 contests, which followed a run of six goals over six games to close out October. The 23-year-old winger is still one of the most dynamic talents in Montreal's lineup, and he ranks second on the team with 17 points (12 goals, five helpers) to go with 50 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 21 appearances this season.