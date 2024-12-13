Evans had an assist and two hits in Thursday's 9-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Evans was removed from Montreal's previous game late in the contest after a collision with Anaheim's Mason McTavish, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, and needed a couple of days of therapy to get ready to go Thursday. He smartly took advantage of a Pittsburgh line change in the second period to lead a 3-on-2 rush that resulted in a Joel Armia goal. Evans is up to five goals and 10 assists through 29 outings, a pace that will smash the career-high 13-16-29 line he posted in 2021-22.