Boeser scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Boeser's helper was the 400th point of his career. He's approaching another milestone -- assuming he stays healthy, his 500th game will be Thursday versus the Panthers. Boeser has a goal and four assists over his last four outings as he starts to get back in a rhythm following a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The winger is at 16 points, 40 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating through 18 appearances this season.