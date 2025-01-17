Hronek posted an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

This was Hronek's second game back from a lower-body injury that required surgery. The 27-year-old defenseman hasn't exactly been eased back in, logging over 20 minutes in both contests since his return. He's now at 10 points, 25 shots on net, 40 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 23 appearances. At his best, Hronek provides category coverage while filling a top-pairing spot as well as a role on the second power-play unit.