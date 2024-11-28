McIlrath hasn't played since Nov. 3, sitting out 11 consecutive games after being scratched for Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

The Capitals' defense is fully healthy after early injuries for Matt Roy and Jakob Chychrun. McIlrath filled in admirably with two assists, four shots on net, 23 hits and 14 PIM over 10 appearances, but he's now stuck in a reserve role. He likely won't play unless a right-shot defenseman suffers an injury, and when he does check in, he offers more physicality than offense.