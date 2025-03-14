McIlrath was scratched for the 32nd game in a row in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

The Capitals recently gave Alexander Alexeyev a conditioning stint in the minors -- both he and McIlrath have spent the vast majority of the campaign in the press box. McIlrath would need to consent to any potential conditioning stint, but he's also a veteran blueliner who can be ready to play on a moment's notice if an injury occurs. The 32-year-old shouldn't be expected to play unless there's an injury on the blue line or if the Capitals start resting players in the final weeks in preparation for the playoffs, though that's unlikely to happen until they clinch at least the top seed in the Eastern Conference.