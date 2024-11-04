Carlson registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carlson picked up his third point in four games by setting up Alex Ovechkin on the man advantage in the opening frame. Carlson has been held off the scoresheet only three times through 11 contests, and he leads Washington's blueliners in points with nine. The 34-year-old generated 52 points while skating in all 82 regular-season games in 2023-24, and if he can stay healthy again, he's on pace to easily surpass that output. Carlson's 25:56 of ice time per game comfortably leads the team.