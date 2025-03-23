Carlson scored a goal and blocked five shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Carlson netted the second goal of the game for the Capitals off feeds from Connor McMichael and Pierre-Luc Dubois. The 35-year-old blueliner is up to five goals, 46 points, 144 shots on net and 118 blocks in 70 contests this season. Carlson ranks 13th among defensemen in points and is just six points away from matching his point total from a year ago. His durability and consistent playmaking presence for the Capitals make him a strong blueliner to deploy in the fantasy playoffs.