Van Riemsdyk notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Van Riemsdyk earned his second helper over the last three contests. While he plays a shutdown role in the Capitals' bottom four, he often isn't very physical -- he had not been credited with a hit since Dec. 6 versus the Maple Leafs and has just seven hits this season. He's added 15 helpers, one more than he had over 70 contests in 2023-24, as well as 100 blocks, 55 shots on net and a plus-19 rating.