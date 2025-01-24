Gibson stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

The Ducks' offense was strong and gave Gibson plenty of help to end his losing streak -- he went 0-3-1 over his last five outings. The 31-year-old netminder is now 8-8-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 20 appearances. Goal support was the main problem in his previous losses -- the Ducks hadn't scored in a Gibson start since Jan. 7. The Ducks' next game is Saturday at home versus the Predators, but the team has been alternating between Gibson and Lukas Dostal for most of January.