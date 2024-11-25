Dostal will patrol the home crease during Monday's game against Seattle, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal's playing time has decreased recently, as he's started in just one of the Ducks' last four games. However, he broke a losing streak in his start against Dallas on Nov. 18, turning aside 34 of 36 shots (.944 save percentage). After sitting out the last two games, Dostal will return to the net against the Kraken, who rank 20th in the league averaging 2.76 goals per game to begin the season.